COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating Lowered for The Bahamas

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises the public that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered the COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating for The Bahamas, from Level 3 (high), down to Level 2 (moderate).

According to the CDC; a level 2 rating advises international travelers to be fully vaccinated before coming to The Bahamas. It also advises that unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel and if travel is necessary discuss any concerns with a doctor.

This reclassification should continue to bode well for our economy and benefit our tourism sector.

The public is encouraged to continue to properly wash and sanitize their hands, wear face masks when out in public, cover coughs and sneezes, maintain distances of six feet from others, clean and disinfect regularly and get the COVID-19 vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus.

(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page