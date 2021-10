100,000 individuals fully vaccinated in The Bahamas Vaccinations at the Bahamas Department of Corrections to commence on October 7 NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed 24 additional COVID-1…

Brings Wealth of Management Experience to Expansion Efforts in Latin America & the Caribbean NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Ankura Consulting, a global expert services and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Fernando Batlle as the Firm’s first Chairman of its Latin America & Caribbean (LATAM) […]