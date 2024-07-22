COVID-19 Cases Being Closely Monitored

Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday where he addressed COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Darville said, “we have the necessary protocols so that our staff now have an area where there’s less possible cross contamination of cases and that was the whole purpose for us to move to these modular units both in New Providence at the Princess Margaret Hospital and the Rand Memorial Hospital. They are in place, thank God we were able to get them because we’re now in the hurricane season and its important to have a surplus of space as well in the event that we do have hurricanes and we do see a pike and we do have cases coming into the hospital. I believe we are better prepared now.”