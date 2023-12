The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Junkanoo officials along with officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force on the island of Grand Bahama inspected the route for the 2024 New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade. Marketing Director for the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Management Team, Jeffrey Pinder told ZNS News, “we actually want to encourage Grand Bahamians don’t make any plans for anything […]