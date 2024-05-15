Coral Harbour Fire

Royal Bahamas Police Force Firefighters worked to contain a bush fire on Coral Harbour Road for a second day on Tuesday.

The billowing smoke from the fires caused low visibility for residents and businesses in the area which includes the Lynden Pindling International Airport. On Tuesday morning Air Traffic Control suspended their services from 11:30am to 2:00pm which meant that inbound and outbounds flights were also suspended.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Damian Robinson was on the scene of the fire and explained that the wind is a factor in the spread of the fires and the low visibility. He said, “the wind shifts and it blows and you’ll get embers going and igniting different pockets so that’s the reason.”

Coral Harbour Road which connects the Coral Harbour and Airport roundabouts remains open though motorists have been asked to seek alternative routes if possible.

The fires have also affected the delivery of service from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL). BPL Chief Executive Officer, Shevonn Cambridge spoke with ZNS News on Tuesday. He said, “so the fire is actually running along the Coral Harbour Road and we have a main transmission line that runs across that corridor going from Clifton Pier Power Station to Blue Hills Power Station. We didn’t experience any issues up until this morning when the fire resulted in the collapse of two poles, two main transmission poles that took out a great portion of the network in the southwestern portion of the island. Since then we have taken the necessary steps to reroute power around the grid to get those consumer that were impacted by that outage out and we have crews out there now that are in the process of replacing those poles.”

The fires continued to burn during the afternoon and into the evening on Tuesday.