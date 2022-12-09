Cops offer safety tips for the holidays in Princes Town

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Regular and municipal police walk through Princes Town on Friday.

Regular and municipal police walked the streets in Princes Town on Friday, offering safety tips on shopping during the Christmas holidays.

The police said many people must prepare their minds for the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping as Christmas approaches. The walkabout also sought to enhance public/police ties.

The police met with the public, including the business community, hoping their messages would raise awareness and make the town safer to shop.

Police offer safety tips to a man in a store on Friday in Princes Town.

“We are encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings and the people. They must avoid carrying a large amount of cash. If they are using cash, they should not flash it,” a policeman said.

“People must not become easy targets for criminals by carrying about too much load. We also encourage people not to park in lonely or unsecured areas. They must try not to travel alone as much as possible. They should avoid shopping in unfamiliar locations or changing money for strangers.”

Snr Supt Smith and Supt Rampat of the Southern Division joined the Princes Town municipal police, including ASP Guzman and acting Insp Morris-Garcia to promote safe shopping.

The police also called on the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

They added, “People must also be careful not to speak on their cellphones while shopping. This can prevent them from properly observing their environment.”

NewsAmericasNow.com