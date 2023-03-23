Convicted serial rapist Chaddane Harris is to be sentenced Loop Jamaica

Convicted serial rapist Chaddane Harris is to be sentenced
A man identified by police as a serial rapist in Portmore is to be sentenced on Thursday.

The sentencing hearing marks the sixth time that the sex offender Chaddane Harris has been scheduled to be sentenced since he pleaded guilty to a 21-count indictment on March 24 last year.

He was charged with six counts of rape; four counts of grievous sexual assault; nine counts of burglary and assault; one count of wounding with intent and one count of simple larceny.

Dubbed the ‘Portmore rapist’, Harris, a gym instructor, drove fear into residents of the municipality.

The allegations are that several women, the majority of whom were single, were preyed upon by Harris between 2014 and 2019 in several communities in Portmore.

His modus operandi involved him holding up his victims at knifepoint, then sexually assaulting them and later robbing them of their personal items.

Harris was hit with the wounding with intent charge after he repeatedly stabbed one of his female victims.

On one previous occasion when sentencing was postponed in July last year, High Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the confessed sexual predator.

On another occasion, sentencing was delayed after his attorney requested further time to assess a document from the prosecution on how Harris should be sentenced.

