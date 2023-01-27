Consultations focusing on pension reform slated for this Friday

Black Immigrant Daily News

The National Insurance Services (N.I.S) said it will be taking the consultations focusing on Pension reform to all Vincentians locally and abroad.

This statement was made by Communications and Customer Services Manager at the NIS, Aviar Charles, as they prepare to host a consultation with pensioners this Friday.

The Pension Reform Consultation will take place at the National Insurance Services conference Room commencing at 10:00am.

Miss Charles said while the first round of these consultations are taking place with pensioners, the discussions will soon be open to other members of the public.

She said in the future, they will be hosting consultations in communities across the country and also on Social media for people overseas.

