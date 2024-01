The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt (right) administered the Oath of Allegiance, the Judicial Oath and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Mrs. Constance Delancy, Registrar, as Acting Justice of the Supreme Court on January 26, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General.

From: Bahamas Information Services