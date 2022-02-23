Congratulatory message on St. Lucia’s independence

The Government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas extend congratulations to the Government and people of Saint Lucia as they celebrate forty-three (43) years of Independence.
The Bahamas remains committed to working with the Government of St. Lucia to deepen relations between both sister countries of the Caribbean Community for a more secure and prosperous future.

May the Government and people of St. Lucia continue to enjoy peace, progress and prosperity.

