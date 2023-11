The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Acting Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux appealed to young Bahamian men to resolve their conflict amicably. Deleveaux said, “the courts have their function. The police have their function. We investigate, arrest, put before the courts. We object to bail in most, if not all, cases. The courts have their role and I’m not prepared to […]