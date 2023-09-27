Condolences on the Passing of Hon. Obediah H. Wilchcombe

It is with profound sadness that University of The Bahamas (UB) extends condolences on the sudden passing of Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, and Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly Hon. Obediah (“Obie”) H. Wilchcombe.

Throughout his illustrious career in public service and as a respected broadcast journalist, Mr. Wilchcombe exemplified an exceptional intellect and unwavering dedication to the ideals of our nation. His advocacy for the common good resonated across all boundaries, transcending backgrounds and affiliations.

Minister Wilchcombe leaves behind a celebrated legacy of service. During his tenure as the Minister of Tourism, numerous initiatives under his guidance strengthened the foundation for the flourishing of Bahamian talent, many of whom proudly call UB their alma mater. As minister responsible for social services, he brought a similar level of passion and commitment to uplifting people from all walks of life. On occasion, he generously shared his experiences and journalistic expertise with our university community.

The Bahamas has lost a true patriot, whose depth of service and love for our beloved country will be etched in our hearts and minds.