Conclave held for Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources leaders

The Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources held a one-day Leadership Conclave for the Ministry’s leaders, February 19, 2024 at the British Colonial hotel.  In attendance and addressing the forum was the Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell.  Permanent Secretary, Neil Campbell and Undersecretary, Montez Williams also addressed the Ministry’s leaders. Executive Chairman of the  Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation (BAIC), Leroy Major delivered the prayer.  Motivational Speaker, Simone Bowe, was the featured presenter.   

