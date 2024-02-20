Conclave held for Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources leaders

The Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources held a one-day Leadership Conclave for the Ministry’s leaders, February 19, 2024 at the British Colonial hotel. In attendance and addressing the forum was the Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell. Permanent Secretary, Neil Campbell and Undersecretary, Montez Williams also addressed the Ministry’s leaders. Executive Chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation (BAIC), Leroy Major delivered the prayer. Motivational Speaker, Simone Bowe, was the featured presenter.

More photo highlights below: