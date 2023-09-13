Concerned Freeport Licensees Association Applauds Successful Education Seminar on Hawksbill Creek Agreement

Dillon Knowles, a CFLA panellist, highlighted critical concerns, stating, “We have issues with the two families, with transparency, and our administrators. The HCA provides us with a ‘3rd agreement,’ in which local licensees must agree or approve of any changes, and that precludes parliament as well.” Knowles is pictured speaking at the event along with Darren Cooper who was also a panelist. (Photo courtesy of CFLA)

The Concerned Freeport Licensees Association (CFLA) extends its heartfelt gratitude to the more than 160 licensees and supporters who attended its education seminar, held last night in Freeport, on the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA). The event was a resounding success, bringing together concerned stakeholders to discuss the future of Freeport, its economic well-being, and the importance of preserving Grand Bahamians’ livelihoods.

The CFLA expresses its sincere thanks to the distinguished panel of experts who shared invaluable insights on the Hawksbill Creek Agreement and Duty Concessions within the Port Area. Their knowledge and expertise added immense value to the seminar, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand.

The CFLA, a burgeoning association formed just eight weeks ago, came into existence in response to the recent public and acrimonious Government statements, critical of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), promising “decisive,” yet non-specific, action and the responding GBPA press releases. These statements have been perceived by many licensees as a potential threat to the livelihoods of the hardworking citizens of Grand Bahama, who are still recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian.

As CFLA member Kirk Antoni passionately stated, “I love this island and am not going anywhere. My family prospered here, and I want my children and their children to do the same. But we can only achieve this if we stand together, educate ourselves, and speak out for what we want. As licensees, we are very much stakeholders in this and we are calling on the Government and GBPA to work together and, indeed, take decisive action that reaps the material and progressive change we are looking for.”

The Association emphasized that the CFLA is an independent organization and not affiliated with the GBPA. “Like many Grand Bahamians, we have concerns about the current state of the city. However, we firmly believe in the potential of a functioning HCA, using the mandates and concessions granted to Mr. Groves and subsequently to the Hayward and St. Georges families for the benefit of our community,” explained Darren Cooper, CFLA member. “Our seminar last night aimed to educate our fellow licensees about the historical facts surrounding the HCA and the growth and development of our city under the regulation of a functional GBPA,” added Cooper.

Dillon Knowles, a CFLA panellist, highlighted critical concerns, stating, “We have issues with the two families, with transparency, and our administrators. The HCA provides us with a ‘3rd agreement,’ in which local licensees must agree or approve of any changes, and that precludes parliament as well.”

The CFLA’s mission is to unite the approximately 3,000 Grand Bahama Port Authority licensees, educate one another, and work collaboratively to improve Grand Bahama, a benefit certainly to all residents but also to The Bahamas as a country. The CFLA has reached out via correspondence to both the Government and the GBPA for meaningful engagement. To date, the Association has met with theGBPA but is still awaiting a response from the Government regarding our concerns.

“We remain hopeful that this will change, and we look forward to our request to meet with Prime Minister the Hon. Brave Davis at his earliest opportunity. We believe that through open dialogue and cooperation, we can address ongoing concerns, listen to each other’s aspirations, and work together to restore the magic to our fair city,” said Antoni.

For those who were unable to attend last night’s seminar, the CFLA encouraged licensees to participate in future meetings, reach out to those who were present to learn more about the HCA and its tremendous potential. Together, we can shape a brighter future for Freeport and all its residents.

Source: Barefoot Marketing

More photo highlights below:

The CFLA, a burgeoning association formed just eight weeks ago, came into existence in response to the recent public and acrimonious Government statements, critical of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), promising "decisive," yet non-specific, action and the responding GBPA press releases. These statements have been perceived by many licensees as a potential threat to the livelihoods of the hardworking citizens of Grand Bahama, who are still recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian. (Photo courtesy of CFLA)