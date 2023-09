The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Veteran journalist and long-time employee of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas’ Northern Service in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Nathalee Martinborough passed away on Thursday, September 21st. Community leaders on the island, Cecil Thompson and Churchill Tener Knowles paid tribute to Martinborough’s legacy. Cecil Thompson recalls the last time he tried to reach Nathalee. He said, […]