Commonwealth Secretary General paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister Cooper

Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, the Rt. Hon. Patrica Scotland paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA), the Hon. Chester Cooper, July 10, 2023 at the ministry’s offices. The Secretary General was accompanied by Deborah Jamieson, Chief of Staff, and senior executives of the Secretary General’s Office. At the courtesy call from MOTIA were, Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle; Latia Duncombe, MOTIA Director General; Dr. Kenneth Romer, MOTIA Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General; and Paul Strachan , MOTIA Sr. Director of Global Communications.

From: Bahamas Information Services