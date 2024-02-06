Committee to address Uninsured Drivers & Vehicles holds first meeting

Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis convened a meeting to discuss the concern of uninsured drivers and vehicles, February 5, 2024 at the ministry’s offices. Major stakeholders present included representatives of the Bahamas Insurance Association, Insurance Commission of The Bahamas, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, Police Traffic Division, Digital Transformation Unit, Deloitte & Touche, Road Traffic Department, and Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy & Transport.

Preliminary discussions took place with the attendees contributing to how best to address the prevalence of uninsured motorists and vehicles traversing the streets daily.

As a result of the discussions, breakout subcommittees are being formed to examine policy and technical issues. Future meetings will build a roadmap for execution of the agreed objectives.

Attendees:Minister Jobeth Coleby-DavisActing Permanent Secretary Gaynell RolleGabrielle McKenzie – Consultant, Road Traffic DepartmentKaren Mortimer – Road Traffic DepartmentKatie Brown – Road Traffic DepartmentJulian Rolle — Chairman, Bahamas Insurance AssociationRhonda Chipman-Johnson – Coordinator, Bahamas Insurance AssociationBede Sands – Bahamas Insurance AssociationDana Munnings-Gray – Acting Superintendent, Insurance Commission of the BahamasYolande Rolle – Insurance Commission of the BahamasDarron Rodgers — Insurance Commission of the BahamasTimothy Ingraham – Chairman, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce (Managing Director, Summit Insurance)Richard Darville – President, Bahamas First GeneralAnton Sealey – Vice-President, Insurance ManagementJeanine Capron – Deloitte & ToucheJe’Nae Green – Deloitte & ToucheChief Superintendent Eugene Strachan – RBPF Traffic DivisionSuperintendent Jennings – RBPF Traffic DivisionInspector Geron Thompson – RBPF Traffic DivisionPatrick Davis – National Coordinator for Information Technology (NCIT)Tericko Lewis – Digital Transformation Unit (DTU)Tajh Seymour – Digital Transformation Unit (DTU)

