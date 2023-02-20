COMMENTARY: Inflation & Hardships – Impacting Lives Negatively For All

Black Immigrant Daily News

INFLATION & HARDSHIPS – IMPACTING LIVES NEGATIVELY FOR ALL

At the recently concluded Heads of Government meeting for member territories of Caricom which was held in the Bahamas, Prime Minister of Barbados Hon. Mia Mottley sounded an alarm warning that all Caricom countries and citizens should prepare and brace themselves for high inflation and rising costs necessitated by continued high fuel prices and the war in Ukraine which is about to enter its second year.

To ignore this warning and to dismiss the possible implications would be catostrophic for us all. It is certainly not something that we should take lightly as this could have very adverse long term effects for most of our already struggling economies.

That is why I am appalled at the overall handling of the crisis involving the 637 West Africans who came to our country as tourists. Realistically, our economy, and our job market are NOT in a position to support them as there are no job guarantees locally and many of them might eventually become a burden on the state. As we well know, there are Antiguans & Barbudans and other Caricom nationals out of jobs and are struggling to secure jobs even now.

Keeping the West Africans here would only compound an already bad situation and make life more difficult for all. . We are already witnessing that the entry of these West Africans brought some unsavoury habits that could be infiltrated by less than credible thugs who would want to reproduce the same conduct they practice in West Africa. here in Antigua.

I am appealing to the Government once more to do the right thing and repatriate them back to West Africa. Let’s avoid the headaches and further embarrassment that this is likely to bring us in the future.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com