Colina steps up to the plate for two youth baseball teams

(L-R) Robin Scavella, JBLN softball catcher; Maxine Seymour, Director of Corporate Communications, Colina; Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson, President, The Bahamas Softball Federation; and Jeffrey Walcott, President, JBLN.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — To mark the start of the Junior Baseball League of Nassau’s (JBLN’s) 2023 season, Colina’s Director of Corporate Communications Maxine Seymour threw out the first softball pitch.

Colina continues its corporate sponsorship of the Colina Astros Coach-Pitch baseball team (ages 7-8) and ColinaCrushers girls’ softball team (under-21 division).

Seymour explained this sponsorship is in keeping with the company’s commitment to health, wellness and youth development. “We are ecstatic about partnering with JBLN to help keep young people active and teach them the sport,” she said.

“JBLN is to be commended for providing a safe space for young persons to develop and pursue their passion for baseball and softball,”

Junior Baseball League of Nassau is described in a press release from Colina as a volunteer-based youth sports organization that focuses on competitive baseball and softball skills. Boys and girls ages 5-25 compete in the various divisions within the league.

After numerous challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, JBLN is pleased to be back in action once again.

“Our youth baseball and softball program rely heavily on registration fees from parents as well as partnering with various corporate companies to assist in defraying the costs incurred for uniforms, equipment, field upgrades and overall operational expenses,” said Jodell Roberts, a JBLN board member.

“We are strategically making strides to bring our program back to the heart of our community, with the opening of our 2022-23 Baseball/Softball Season.”

The opening took place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Field of Dreams Complex at St. Andrew’s, Nassau East.

“While we are hoping the Colina Crushers and Colina Rays win their respective divisions, we wish the entire league a safe and productive season,” said Seymour.