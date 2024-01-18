Cohort 22 graduates from NTA

The National Training Agency (NTA) held a graduation ceremony for Cohort 22/New Providence on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at its Gladstone Road and Munnings Drive Vocational Activities and Convention Center. The over 60 graduates, who became certified upon successful completion of the 14 weeks of training, were given congratulations and encouragement by Minister of Labour and the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle and Mr. Jervin Smith, chief executive officer/loans, by phone. Both Minister Glover-Rolle and Mr. Smith told the graduates to create a plan, set goals, and persistently try to attain those goals. Many of the graduates are employed by hotels, restaurants and other businesses that have cooperative ties with NTA. Students received Certificates/Pins/Special Awards for: Auto Service and Care, Butler Service, Culinary and Baking, Food and Beverage Service, Teacher’s Aide, and Information Technology. Training providers were: Synergy Bahamas, Top Tier Butler Service, Royal Bahamas Police Force Garage, and Ebenezer College Virtual Smart School.

From: Bahamas Information Services