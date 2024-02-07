Coakley-Wells appointed as BTC’s Director of Legal & Government Affairs

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company Limited (BTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Coakley-Wells to the position of Director of Legal & Government Affairs.

He replaces Nicole Watkins, Director, Legal, Regulatory and Carrier Services, who has decided to leave the business after eight years of service.

Mr. Coakley-Wells is an expert and thought-leader on financial regulation, risk, compliance, and taxation policy, and joins BTC from the Government of Belize where he was Commissioner and Consultant Advisor at the Financial Services Commission in the Ministry of Finance.Prior to that, he was Special Policy Advisor for Legal and Regulatory Affairs for the Government of The Bahamas, and Deputy Executive Director of the Securities Commission.

Mr. Coakley-Wells also has extensive experience in the private sector, having previously held senior leadership positions at several prominent financial institutions and legal firms.

“We take this opportunity to thank Nicole for her contributions over the years. Her expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on our company, and we are grateful for her stewardship of the Legal and Regulatory function during her tenure,” said Sameer Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer, BTC.

“We also extend a warm welcome to Stephen as the newest member of our senior leadership team, and we wish him continued success in his new role. He brings a wealth of experience to the table, and we look forward to further enhancing our Legal & Government Affairs function.”