COA Special Sitting

A special sitting of the Court of Appeal was held on Monday as its President Sir Michael Barnett is set to retire from the post.

Chief Justice, Sir Ian Winder was in attendance and spoke highly of Sir Michael. He said, “during his tenure as President of the Court of Appeal Sir Michael led the Court through one of its most difficult periods, the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Sir Michael’s leadership the Court successfully pivoted to the virtual platform and remained the most efficient court in the judiciary and virtually backlog free.”

Sir Michael’s daughter, Sen. Hon. Michela Barnett also spoke at the special sitting telling her father to work hard and have a little more fun. Sir Michael is expected to move on to become a Law Reform Commissioner.

In his remarks, the outgoing President said that it was his privilege to serve as both the Chief Justice and President of the Court Of Appeal. “Over the past fifteen years with the talents God gave me I strived to do right to all manner of people after the laws and usages of The Bahamas without fear or favor, affection or ill-will. I thank all who made this possible and I leave remembering that I am but an unworthy servant who only did that which was required of me.”

The Hon. Justice Jon Issacs will become the new President of the Court Of Appeal on July 1st.