Closing Ceremony for Parenting Classes

The Department of Rehabilitative/Welfare Services of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development held a Closing Ceremony, July 18, 2023 at Bahamas Harvest Church for persons attending its National Parenting Programme.The programme featured parenting education, a parent support group and anger management classes.Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Joel Lewis. who spoke on behalf of the minister said it is hoped that what was learned would be carried and used by parents to better their lives and the country.The graduates were presented certificates and special awards.The graduation was held under the theme ‘Forward, Upward, Onward, Together.’Some goals and objectives of the programme are to provide a non-judgmental environment where parents can freely express themselves; to provide a support network for parents; to increase the awareness of effective parenting skills; and to review legislation and policies affecting children and families.

From: Bahamas Information Services