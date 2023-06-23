Clearing of Site Makes way for Marina Development in Nassau, Bahamas – Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay

After years of sitting undeveloped and neglected, the Yamacraw area on the southeast side of Nassau, Bahamas is about to undergo a remarkable transformation. Legendary Marina, a leading developer in the hospitality and real estate sectors, has embarked on an ambitious endeavor to clear the site and pave the way for Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay, an extraordinary multi-million dollar development that will revolutionize the yachting landscape in The Bahamas.

Following the signing of a heads of agreement at the Office of the Prime Minister in May 2023, Legendary Marina has wasted no time in commencing the necessary preparations for this prestigious project. The centerpiece of the marina’s plans is a state-of-the-art 120-slip wet dock capable of accommodating boats up to 200 feet or greater in length, alongside dry storage boat racks. To provide additional berthing options, the enclosed dry storage facility will offer over 750 slips for boats up to 55 feet, designed to withstand the forces of a Category 5 hurricane. The marina will also boast exquisite accommodations for overnight guests, including 20 condo units, 22 oceanfront villas, and a 130-room hotel. Complementing these amenities will be waterfront retail and restaurant spaces, a tiki bar with a pool, a general store stocked with essential items, and on-site fuel services, ensuring unparalleled convenience and comfort for all visitors.

Rodney Chamberlain, Vice President of Marina Development at Legendary Marina, eagerly anticipates the ongoing progress at the site in Nassau. “After navigating through the meticulous permitting and entitlement process for two years, we at Legendary Marina are thrilled to commence construction on this world-class marina,” said Chamberlain. “This marks the beginning of an exceptional project that will have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of many Bahamians.”

Once the land clearing phase is completed, the next crucial step will involve dredging the waterways surrounding the Legendary Marina at Blue Water Cay site. This process will remove sediment and debris from the water’s bed, creating ample space to accommodate larger vessels. Legendary Marina remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest environmental standards and beautification initiatives for the surrounding waterways. These efforts include the removal of sunken boats and debris from the water, as well as the installation of a culvert to enable the ocean to flow into the adjoining marshlands. Native trees and vegetation will predominantly remain on-site or be thoughtfully transplanted to other suitable areas, where possible, ensuring the preservation of the region’s natural beauty.

The Legendary Marina Resort project holds tremendous promise for The Bahamas, as it will bring about numerous benefits for the local community. Recognizing the importance of involving the Bahamian workforce, Legendary Marina aims to employ many of its workers from The Bahamas. This commitment will create substantial job opportunities and contribute to increased income for the Bahamian people. Furthermore, the development will be executed in four distinct phases, representing a sizeable capital investment to the area. This significant investment will play a pivotal role in bolstering the region’s economy and fostering further growth.

Source: Azaleta and Co

More photo highlights below: