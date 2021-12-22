Clayton Fernander Sworn In as Deputy Commissioner of Police

(BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)



Nassau, The Bahamas – Clayton Fernander took the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office as Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Office of the Governor General, One Montgue Place. The Swearing-In was administered by Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith. Remarks were given by the Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security. In the group photo, from left: Minister Wayne Munroe, Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, and Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

