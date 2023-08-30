Clarification on Commercial Driver’s Licence Application

The Ministry of Transport & Housing wishes to advise members of the public of the proper application of the commercial driver’s licence.According to section 35A of the Road Traffic Act, a commercial driver’s licence is required to operate heavy duty vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, heavy equipment, and placarded hazardous material vehicles when travelling on the road network.

Specifically, a commercial driver’s licence is required to operate a single vehicle or a combination of a vehicle and a trailer if the total gross vehicle weight rating is more than 10,000 pounds. However, the Ministry wishes to highlight that the Controller of the Road Traffic Department has the discretion to provide an endorsement for any vehicle fitting that rating under special circumstances.

Persons driving F150s and a personal towing vehicle weighing less than 10,000 pounds do not require commercial driver’s licences.

As training for operators to obtain a commercial driver’s licence from the Road Traffic Department is ongoing, the Ministry and the Royal Bahamas Police Force will work to hold a series of public engagement exercises in the coming days.

The Ministry wishes to note that a special exemption and waiver of licence fees has been granted to emergency first responders (ambulances, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicle operators) throughout The Bahamas.

Operators of heavy-duty vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, heavy equipment, and placarded hazardous material vehicles are not included in the special exemptions.

The Ministry of Transport and the Royal Bahamas Police Force will work together to ensure that there is a full understanding of the Act and that efforts to improve road safety are strengthened.