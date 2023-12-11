Claridge Primary Staff and Students Get Special Treat

The students and administrators of Claridge Primary School got a taste of Christmas cheer early this year, as Member of Parliament for Marathon Lisa T. Rahming visited the school to motivate the students and celebrate the staff before school closes for the Christmas holidays.

Rahming and her team served hot breakfast to the entire school and faculty before participating in a special assembly ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Pastor Practon Patton placed a covering over all of the children, praying for their protection and for blessings for them and their families during the Christmas holidays.

Claridge Primary Principal Mrs. Hutchinson and the entire school faculty also received Christmas gifts from MP Rahming, who said their contributions to the education of Bahamian children are invaluable. Rahming told the children of Marathon that she, too, grew up in the Marathon area and that education was critical to her success. She said by applying herself in all of her studies, she was able to take advantage of opportunities that put her on the path for success. She informed them that she and her team have been busy going door to door in the Marathon constituency, bearing gifts for all the children. With that, she wished them a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below: