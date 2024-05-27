Claims Of Suspended Campaign Denied

Former Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Killarney, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis is refuting social media claims that he has suspended his campaign for leader of the Free National Movement.

Minnis told reporters that he is in it for the long haul and intends to win. “I don’t enter things unless I can see the road, the pathway ahead. I see the pathway ahead, there may be obstacles but you continue moving forward but that is fake news that I walked out,” he said.

The Free National Movement will hold a one day convention on June 1st where all positions will be up for grabs. The Hon. Shanendon Cartwright will return as Deputy Leader unopposed.