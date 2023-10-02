City & Guilds Courses Begin At The National Training Agency

by Bahamas Information Services

The National Training Agency commenced its first City & Guilds Approved Centre Certificate Course for Housekeeping, Janitorial and Custodial staff with a cohort of 24 persons, October 2, 2023. Enrolled in this pilot training are staff members of The Judiciary Department, Government House, The Attorney General’s Office, National Training Agency, Post Office, Bahamas National & Statistical Institute, Ministry of Health & Wellness, Ministry of Transport, National Insurance Board and Department of Transformation and Digitization.

Facilitators for this training include leaders within the hospitality industry. The duration of the training is eight weeks and successful participants will receive international certification from City & Guilds.