City Girls’ Yung Miami Twerk & Bruk It Down In Jamaica: “Omg I love Jamaica”

The City Girls, Yung Miami and JT, had a fantastic time while in Jamaica, where they performed at the popular Mocha Fest help in Negril and then partied it up in Montego Bay, where the Florida native showed off her whining (twerking) skills.

Videos of Yung Miami and JT were shared online with Miami, showing off how it’s done as she “tik tok” and “Bruk It Down” to the popular song by Mr. Vegas.

Among the other celebrities who were at the event were Moneybagg Yo, Beenie Man, and even Popcaan, but it was the after-party festivities that Yung Miami let loose as she enjoyed herself in the island paradise.

Miami shared a video of her dancing to the music as the DJ challenged them to see who had the best “Jamaican” style whine.

“Omg I love Jamaica!” she penned in the caption.

Miami has long been a fan of Jamaica, where she has spent her birthday and even vacationed with her ex Southside in the past.

City Girls’ JT & Miami

She has also shared a video showing off her dancing skills in her Bob Marley bra and shorts bearing the name ‘Jamaica’ stamped across her behind.

“We in Jamaica and we finna put on our accents and go drink some rum punch…Jamaica is lit. I will come to Jamaica at any given time, it’s lit over here, the food is amazing like I had jerk chicken, oxtail, dumplings, rice I keep eating back to back… the food is so good,” she said in a 30-minute live video.

She, however, added that the weather was a little too warm for her liking.

“The weather, omg it’s so hot,” she said to her fans.

She also added that she was told by Jamaicans to try the KFC, which Jamaicans consider the best in comparison to other countries.

“But when I come to Jamaica I want oxtail, I want Jamaican food I don’t want Popeyes and KFC like when I come I want some real good cooked Jamaican food,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami also responded to questions by her fans, who asked her if she smoked any good Kush while she was there, but she ensured that they knew she was not into that type of thing.