Chrisean Rock Shuts Down Pregnant Doubters With Baby Bump Photos

Chrisean Rock seemingly shut down doubters and naysayers, including her boyfriend Blueface, on Saturday as she showed off what appears to be her growing baby bump in a new photoshoot.

The ‘Crazy in Love’ cast member shared several photos of herself in an orange outfit- shorts with no underwear showing off what looks like another Blueface tribute tattoo and an oversized shirt that was unbuttoned to show off her stomach.

In December last year, Chrisean Rock claimed that she was pregnant following break-up rumors between her and Blueface. Many, including Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, shared her thoughts publicly that she didn’t believe that Zeus reality TV star was pregnant.

Others also questioned whether she was pregnant, especially as Rock has been seen drinking and partying and even lifting heavy weights during her pregnancy. Her stomach appeared to protrude in the undated photos she posted on Saturday without a caption that no doubt left many comments and engagements as some felt they could see the blossoming pregnancy.

An eye-catching tattoo just above her pubic areas also caught the attention of her followers. The tattoo read, “Johnathan’s p*ssy,” adding to the almost half a dozen tattoos she already has of the “Thotiana” rapper.

In the meantime, fans also weighed in as they questioned if she was pregnant. “I believe it when she turn sideways or something. I don’t see a baby bump. I see her poking her stomach out,” one said. Another added, “Y’all want this girl to be pregnant sooo bad.. meanwhile she out here drinking and smoking.. smh.”

Rock and Blueface appear to be in a better place in recent weeks after her initial pregnancy announcement, in which Blueface denied being the father and accused her of being promiscuous.

He also said she had a substance abuse problem. “Alcohol isn’t her problem her mentality is her problem all you people on here making excuses for a lack of self-control an irrational behavior is contributing to the problem #accountability,” Blueface wrote on Twitter.

Blueface also denied that he was aggravating Rock and causing her to fight or have meltdowns.

“When she displays this type of irrational behavior on baddies or blue girls club you guys applaud an cheer but when it’s a different setting an it doesn’t look as good you guys want it to be everybody else fault this is how she carry herself with or without me,” he said.

Chrisean Rock, who also shared she was excited to be pregnant, showed herself on video asking medical personnel whether she would hear one or three heartbeats since she would like to have triplets since that’s how many she aborted in the past.