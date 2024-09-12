Chrisean Rock Officially Changes Son’s Name Amid Blueface Incarceration

Chrisean Rock announced that she has officially changed her son’s name amid Blueface’s four year incarceration.

The reality TV star came under criticism last year when she shared that she named her baby boy Chrisean Jr. following a split with then boyfriend Blueface weeks before she gave birth. Some of her fans suggest that the name wasn’t appropriate for her son, but she insisted that she was the baby’s only parent at the time.

It now seems that she had some time to rethink her decision and decided to make some changes to her son’s name, a move that Blueface and his fans aren’t necessarily happy about. After months of back-and-forth, Chrisean Rock announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday (September 11) that she dropped the Jr. from her son’s name.

“Chrisean Jesus Porter is his name it isn’t Jr any more just letting y’all know thanks,” she wrote. Some fans were quick to point out that naming her son Chrisean was the problem they had and while she dropped the Jr. it would’ve been a better move to drop the Chrisean instead.

X/Twitter

“She is clueless or just doing this as another PR stunt because we called him Jr because she named him Chrisean its very clear so you dropping the Jr is obviously to aggravate us more,” one fan wrote in response to her tweet. Another fan added, “How clueless can you be cuz naming that boy Chrisean is not it you have no qualms about your son if you keep that name for him.”

Chrisean Rock was released from jail in Oklahoma earlier this week after months in lock up. She shared a video of her emotional reunion with her son with a message for the baby boy who turned 1-year-old on September 3, 2024.

“To be with you Today set free a couple days from your birthday is a Blessing,” Rock wrote. “Happy 1 years old September 3. Chrisean Jesus Porter I love you Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. (Psalm 127:3) In the journey of parenthood, moments and milestones hold special places in our hearts, yet it’s important to remember that your love and presence in your child’s life are what truly matter. Missing a significant event like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the continuous love and care you provide every day.”

In the meantime, Blueface is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in California for probation violation.

Tags: Blueface, Chrisean Rock