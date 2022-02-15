Chrisean Rock Arrested For Selling Cocaine, Stole Blueface G Wagon

Chrisean Rock was arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs after breaking into Blueface’s home again and stealing his Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.

According to Wack 100, who manages Blueface, Chrisean Rock somehow forced her way into Blueface’s home again, and this time she made off with some cash and his G Wagon. By the time they found out, she was 1700 miles away in Oklahoma where she was arrested for selling crack-cocaine and driving a stolen vehicle.

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons lately as this is the second time she has broken into Blueface’s house in Los Angeles. Her new mugshot has since surfaced via DJ Akademiks, showing her appearing to be crying while forcing a smile.

Wack 100 has since weighed in on her arrest, and he didn’t mince his words.

“This Bozo deserves all that she has coming to her,” he said. “Broke in the house again stole thousands stole the G Waggon as we found out not knowing it was her 1700 miles away got caught. I have no remorse for this BOZO. Now I gotta go get the car out the impound and pay another 5,000 for a transport service to bring it back. If it was you how would you see it. And it looks like she was moving work from the charges.”

The aspiring young artist previously took to Instagram to explain why she broke into Blueface’s house last month and said that she loved the Los Angeles rapper because he took her “out of the ghetto.

An emotional Chrisean responded to questions by fans who asked about why she was not coping after the rapper cut ties with her last December after he accused her of being obsessed and breaking into his house while he was away.

“I’m not going downhill, I just [gotta] stop getting drunk that’s it and that’s all,” she said at the time. She read a fan’s question: “I’m curious about what he said to you to make you love him so much,” to which she replied, “He took me out the ghetto, he showed me like a real life in L.A, like yeah I got a little condo and whatever but I started seeing cool fun shit with Blue. I been around a lot of celebrity but it was not one celebrity that wanted to put me on my feet like he did.”

Meanwhile, Chrisean later blamed her Instagram Live on drinking alcohol.

“I’m sorry I was believing Hennything is possible last night.”

She also posted clips of herself seemingly breaking into the rapper’s home again and attempting to take a bath. She is seen wrapped in a pink comforter and tumbling over into the bathtub.

Meanwhile, she shared a video that Blueface apparently made as he exclaimed that she broke in through the window. The glass from the window is shattered.

“Girl you’re a creep, what the f*** happened with my window?” Blueface asks as he examines the shattered glass frame.

It appears that the videos and live were recent and separate from the incident in December when the rapper accused Chrisean of breaking into his home and refusing to leave.

Last year, Blueface said that Rock was kicked out of the house but has repeatedly turned up and even smashed the windows in a fit of temper, jumped in the pool, and fought other girls on his BGC show.

Chrisean Rock, who was previously part of Blueface’s Blue Girl Club, got her tooth knocked out in a fight with Blueface’s ex-girlfriend. She later claimed that she was pregnant for the rapper.

During one of her break-ins, there was a standoff between her and Blueface’s manager, Wack 100.