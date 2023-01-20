Chris Gayle gives up on farewell game in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has reiterated he did not announce his retirement but the big left-hander has all but given up hopes to play one more game for West Indies in front of his home fans at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The 43-year-old Gayle delayed his retirement following the conclusion of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November 2021, indicating his desire to play his final T20 International before his home crowd.

But after the legendary T20 star was snubbed for the one-off game against Ireland at Sabina Park on January 16, 2022, Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave said at the time that dialogue would continue with the player on the most appropriate manner in which to celebrate his retirement from international cricket.

With Gayle not getting his wish for a farewell game at Sabina Park, he pointed out that he would continue to play franchise cricket and continue his music production.

He was speaking after playing in an exhibition game with fellow West Indies great Brian Lara at Treasure Beach Sports Park in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

A veteran of 79 T20Is, 103 Tests, and 301 ODIs, Gayle’s international career has spanned 22 years. He last represented the West Indies at the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup.

– Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid.

NewsAmericasNow.com