Chris Gayle Eyes Shaggy, Sean Paul Collab To Take Music Career To Next Level

Chris Gayle look to nab a big collab with Shaggy and Sean Paul as he push his music career to the next level.

Talismanic T-20 star Chris Gayle is hoping to approach his newly found music career the same way he plays on the field, with big hits. It’s been about two years since the former West Indies captain launched his music career with his record label Triple Century Records, and he’s already hoping to do more in the business.

Even though he’s already made some headway into the dancehall genre by teaming up with other Jamaican artists, like Andrew Blaxx, Pata Skeng, and Tanto Blacks, his hope is that he gets a chance to work with the veterans in the business. He revealed his intentions to the Jamaica Star in an interview recently.

“I am looking and pushing to do more collabs with local artistes … the likes of Shaggy and Sean Paul, and anyone out there. So it’s possible and it will happen,” he confidently stated.

He also seems to be passionate about making it in dancehall, which is no easy feat.

He shared that the first two songs he recorded were done at his house in his home movie theatre room. After that, he started to do recordings at a studio before he decided that the best thing to do was to invest in himself, so he built his own studio.

Ultimately, he hopes to get soon more artists to sign with his label. The Universe Boss added that he is already looking at a few potential artists he hopes will sign soon.

In another recent interview, this time with Television Jamaica’s Anthony Miller, he called on fans and critics alike to appreciate the effort that he and Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt are putting out in the music arena. Like Gayle, Bolt recently jumped into dancehall. He announced his presence in 2019 with three dancehall mixtapes, including Olympe Rose Riddim, Immortal Riddim, and Clockwork Riddim, which he also co-produced.

In the interview, Gayle explained that with the celebrity status that both he and Bolt enjoy, they could help to take dancehall even further on the global stage. In his usual jovial manner, he also called for fans to put some respect on his name.

“And big up to Usain Bolt the legend and NJ as well. They doing their music thing, content sound good, Usain doing his producing is fantastic as well,” he added.

There’s no doubt that he brings some new uncharted territory to the genre as he has made a concerted effort to make sure he promotes dancehall in India. As he seems to approach pretty much everything, he is looking to dominate in the short time that he’s been an artist.

He also hopes to share his onstage talent with Jamaica at the upcoming Reggae Sumfest, where he will make his debut.

“Like I say, the only thing left for me to do now is some rehearsals and I’m ready for the stage. Trust me. I am going to have a meeting with Joe (Bogdanovich) for the Sumfest, because Joe knows what I bring on the table,” he added.

Later in the interview, he revealed that he already has something in the works with Shaggy and Sean Paul. He said he had already recorded his part and was waiting for Sean Paul to do the rest.