Chris Brown Defends Raunchy Photos With Female Fans At Meet & Greet

Chris Brown is finally speaking up after more photos from his meet and greets have been shared online by excited fans.

The singer reportedly charges $1,000 for each meet and greet as part of his VIP package experience for fans at his events. Over the weekend, Chris Brown was in Connecticut, where he posed with fans, and the photos have since gone viral.

Some of the photos are very physical as fans back up and pose their booty on the singer. Of course, it’s all in good fun, but many have spoken negatively about the pictures.

The Breezy singer is defending his unique meet and greet as he notes that he does whatever his fans want to do.

“PSA!!! When artist (everyone) do concerts, they all have something called a VIP package. I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years,” he began.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet… I appreciate the f*** outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of the lame ass artist that won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!” the R&B singer said.

Meanwhile, one of the event planners of the Connecticut event, Shane Martin, said he was impressed with the way Brown treated his fans at his meet and greet.

“Just felt like I should share this. Last night Chris Brown was at Xfinity Theatre. I’ve operated hundreds and hundreds of meet & greets over the years and never have I ever seen an artist interact with the fans the way Chris Brown did. It was great! Usually artists pose for the pic, maybe shake a hand or two and then say next, making the experience last about 20-30 seconds. But Chris Brown shook everyone’s hand, gave multiple hugs, signed multiple things, and took lots of very entertaining pictures with each person!” he said in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“He actually stood there and talked to each fan for 3-4 minutes. He asked their name, asked about their life, and so many other questions. He sat and listened to the random rants that the fans wanted to talk about. Some talked about how they’ve been to 20+ concerts of his, some talked about how they bought their house on the day his album dropped, some talked about how he inspired them to start designing shoes. It was really cool,” he added.