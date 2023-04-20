Choir Performances – National Arts Festival – Grand Bahama

The second day of the E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival in Grand Bahama, hosted by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, promoted the arts of young students showcasing their talent and creativity, along with vocal performances, at Mary Star of the Sea Auditorium on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The participating schools included Sunland Baptist Academy, Tabernacle Baptist Academy, and Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, among others. The energy and enthusiasm of the students was infectious and created a memorable day of celebration for everyone involved.

The third day of adjudications will again feature music (vocals), drama and art at the C.A. Smith Building and Mary Star of the Sea Auditorium.

From: Bahamas Information Services