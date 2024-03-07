Chinese Embassy Donation of Mobility Aids to Sandilands

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Foundation and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) welcomed Her Excellency, Ambassador, Dai Quingli and staff of the Chinese Embassy for the official handover of donated items to the institution. A brief handover ceremony was held at Sandilands Geriatric Hospital on Thursday 7th March. The generous donation consisted of ten (10) wheelchairs, thirty (30) walkers, and thirty (30) walking canes designated for use in geriatric and pediatric wards across Sandilands.

Ambassador, Dai Quingli noted that the idea for the donation originated from a television program about Sandilands where health professionals described the challenges faced at the institution, one of which was the lack of assistive equipment such as wheelchairs. Shenoted, “I very much empathized with the doctors and the patients here, so that was how our Embassy started to source this wonderful equipment from China.”

The Ambassador noted that this donation was her third visit to SRC; noting that one of her previous visits concerned a Chinese citizen who had been admitted to Sandilands and received care. “So, we can repay your generosity to our Chinese citizens,” said the Ambassador.

PHA Deputy Managing Director, Dr. Keva Thompson noted, “The donation of these mobility aids will not only enhance their ability to move around safely but will also provide them with a sense of freedom and dignity. With these aids, our clients will be able to participate more fully in daily activities, engage with others, and access the services they need.” She went on, “This donation serves as a testament to the compassion and generosity of the Chinese people and their support for those in need.”

The SRC Hospital Administrator, Mrs. Sandra Mortimer Russell and Director PHA Foundation & Community Relations, Mrs. Alana Major expressed the sincere gratitude of the Authority and the staff and leadership of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for the mobility aids.Director Major shared, “Your contribution not only impacts the lives of individuals within our community but also resonates on a global scale. It serves as a testament to the power of international cooperation and goodwill. In a world often divided by borders and differences, your donation unites us in a shared mission of compassion and care.”

More photo highlights: