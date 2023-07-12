China’s National People’s Congress Vice-Chairman paid courtesy calls on the Speaker of the HOA

China’s National People’s Congress Vice-Chairmanpaid courtesy calls on the Speaker of the HOA & the President of the Senate

His Excellency Xiao Jie, Vice-Chairman of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China; Her Excellency Dai Qingli and delegation paid courtesy calls on Speaker of the House of Assembly the Hon. Patricia Deveaux and President of the Senate, the Hon. LaShell Adderley, July 10, 2023 on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Independence of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

More photo highlights below: