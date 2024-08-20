Charting The Course For Educational Excellence

The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training hosted a conclave for school administrators on Monday at Life Changers Ministries.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin was in attendance and addressed the gathering on goal of the conclave. She said, “this annual gathering of public school administrators is organized to support and help strengthen you as our campus leaders for the execution of more effective leaders. Some 430 public school administrators were trained in 24 focus areas during last year’s conclave. This year’s conclave promises to be even more dynamic, collaborative and motivational as we anticipate the engagement of 475 school leaders in several professional development sessions over the course of the next two days. This year’s conclave will focus on building capacity, strengthening partnerships and professional collaborations while providing support for all school leaders.”

Director of Education, Dominique McCartney-Russell was also on hand. During her presentation she told the administrators every child should have the opportunity to achieve at high levels. “This is not just a moral imperative but it is essential to our economic success and societal well being. And so colleagues, the goal of this conclave therefore is to equip leaders with the KSAs (knowledge, skills and abilities) needed to create effective school ecosystems that maximize learning outcomes for all. For the students, for the teachers, every support staff member, every administrator, parent, everybody should learning.”

Minister Hanna-Martin and other ministry officials are expected to inspect ongoing school repairs this week.