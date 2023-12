The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Today, Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis, KC, MP, advised the Cabinet Office that the following changes will be made in appointments to the Cabinet of The Bahamas, effective 2nd January 2024:

Hon. Myles Laroda is promoted to the office of Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting;

⁠Hon. Leon Lundy is promoted to the office of Minister of State in the Office of The Prime Minister;

Hon. Kingsley Smith is promoted to serve as Parliamentary Secretary in The Ministry for Grand Bahama.