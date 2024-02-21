Chamber Chair: Finance Discussion Needed

Chairman of the the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC), Timothy Ingraham spoke with ZNS News about the need for a conversation on the finances of the country.

Ingraham said, “the whole thing needs to be put on the table and worked out. If you’re living in a house and there are five of you in a house and everybody is doing their own thing financially and you don’t see the bid picture it’s difficult for you to see where efficiencies can be gained. And so there needs to be a very broad discussion on the finances of the country generally. How money gets spent, the accounting for the money and I think that would put most businesses in a position where, if they understand what’s going on, if they can see what’s going on then then its easier to appreciate why you’re being asked to pay the taxes you’re being asked to pay.”

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis delivered the mid-year budget in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.