Chairman of Nine Mornings’ urges Vincentians to support the festival

Chairman of the National Nine Morning’s Festival Orande Bomani Charles is urging Vincentians to embrace, cherish and support the festival which is unique to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Charles was speaking at the official launch of nine mornings on Sunday at Heritage square.

The nine morning’s Chair is encouraging persons to attend the nine morning’s activities in the various communities.

Mr. Charles thanked the nine morning’s committee for their hard work putting together the festival.

Activities for nine mornings are expected to run from December 16th to 24th with the theme “We Christmas again”.

