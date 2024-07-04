CG Atlantic Unveils 50 Years Of Leadership Portraits

(Photo credit: Kenton Hepburn, Unseen Media)

A ceremony was hosted by CG Atlantic Medical & Life Insurance Ltd. near its offices on Collins Avenue this week to unveil five portraits of the former and present Prime Ministers of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of independence. The portraits are the work of renowned Bahamian artist His Excellency Jamaal Rolle.

According to a statement released by CG Atlantic the portrait series entitled ’50 Years Of Leadership’ “aims to inspire future generations with the stories of leaders who have shaped The Bahamas.”

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis; Wife of the Prime Minister, Ann Marie Davis and former Governor General and widow of the late Rt. Hon. Sir Lynden Pindling, Dame Marguerite Pindling.

CG Atlantic’s Executive Vice President & General Manager Annastasia Francis spoke at the event. She said, “in celebration of our 50thIndependence anniversary, we wanted to give a gift to the nation that is both meaningful and lasting. We hope this portrait series serves as a reminder to Bahamian children of the impact one individual can have on history. We also envision this site as a landmark for visitors. May it inspire future generations to embrace leadership with courage, humility, and a steadfast commitment to the common good.”

The portraits can be viewed along Collins Avenue below the GC Atlantic headquarters building.

