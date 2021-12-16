CEO of BTC pays courtesy call on Minister of Health and Wellness

Nassau, The Bahamas – Mr. Andre Foster Chief Executive Officer of BTC, along with Mrs. Nicole Watkins, BTC Director of Legal Regulatory Affairs, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, December 16, 2021, at the Ministry. At the conference table, from left, clockwise, Mr. Foster, Mrs. Watkins, Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs, and Minister Darville. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside)
