Centreville Primary School, renamed the Judith P. Thompson Primary School

Centreville Primary School, Collins Avenue, was renamed the Judith P. Thompson Primary School, on Friday, June 14, 2024. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis was keynote speaker during the official renaming ceremony in honour of Mrs. Judith Thompson, former principal. It was a testament to the impact Mrs. Thompson has had in her 30 years as leader of a school that nurtured many Bahamians. Pictured giving remarks are Prime Minister Davis, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources (also MP for Centreville), the Hon. Jomo Campbell. Mrs. Thompson looks on, seated, receives a gift of her portrait, and participates in the plaque unveiling.

From: Bahamas Information Services