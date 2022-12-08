Central Statistical Office Responds To Concerns Over ‘Politics’ Questions In Census – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Central Statistical Office has responded to concerns that there are questions relating to politics in the questionnaire for the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

According to Statistician Urmain Gray, the questionnaire contains a variety of modules.

Gray indicated that they include education, economics, agriculture, health, and the household section module.

“There are no modules which directly relate to any political questions or any questions relating to the government of the day,” she disclosed.

“We are appealing to individuals to listen to the questions that are being asked by the enumerators and also ask questions in return to understand the questions that are being asked of them,” Gray said.

“If you have an issue, get clarification from the enumerators,” the Central Statistical Office official advised.

Gray explained that the purpose of all census questions is to give policymakers critical information for planning and development.

The 2022 National Population and Housing Census will extend into early 2023 with over 600 enumerators involved in administering the census questionnaire.

According to the Central Statistical Office, the census has been progressing, covering about 60 percent of households in Saint Lucia.

