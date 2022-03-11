CDC Lowers Travel Risk Advisory for The Bahamas

The Ministry of Health & Wellness today advised that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has de-escalated the COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating for The Bahamas from a Level 4 (very high) to a Level 3 (high).

The Level 3 rating advises international travelers to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to The Bahamas. It also recommends that even if COVID-19 vaccines are up-to-date there may still be a risk for contracting and spreading the virus. The CDC recommends proper mask-wearing while indoors and in public spaces.

Minister of Health & Wellness, the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville called the upgrade encouraging.

He reminded the public to continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols saying, “It’s so important that Bahamians and residents fully appreciate that the country’s return to normality is closely tied to all of us continuing to be compliant with Covid safety recommendations.”

He added: “We all hold the key to our success. Free testing is available for everyone who wishes to know their Covid-19 status. And getting vaccinated remains the scientifically-proven best way of protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Let’s all do what we need to do to help keep our country moving forward.”

Today’s upgrade marks the second time in the past five months that The Bahamas has been upgraded by the CDC.

