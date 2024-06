The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath, and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Mrs. Carolyn Vogt-Evans, Assistant Chief Magistrate, as Acting Vice-President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal during a swearing-in ceremony at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

More Photo Highlights Below: