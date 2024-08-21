Carnival Corp. Small Business Workshop Opportunities

The Carnival Corporation intends to host several workshops for small business owners on the island of Grand Bahama as it gets ready for the opening of its Celebration Key project in 2025.

At a press event announcing the workshops, Carnival Vice President of Strategic Sourcing, Javonte Anyabwele told reporters Celebration Key cannot be the best it can be without the Grand Bahamian people.

The series of workshops will provide Grand Bahamian businesses with the information and edge they need to compete for opportunities that will become available at Celebration Key. Anyabwele said the first session is scheduled for August 22nd however other will be held in September, October and November.

Carnival is seeking a wide range of service providers and encourages participants in the workshops to put their best foot forward to secure available opportunities. Anyabwele said, “for some of the things right now we’re looking for transportation, we’re looking for housing as well. Currently operating right now is landscaping. We’ve had discussions about that and that’s been open. In the future we’ll be looking to continue to look at the rest of our market place. We have over, I want to say, fifty active projects right now. And that list will continue to grow, expand and eventually contract but there’ll always be an opportunity in some of those spaces.”

Interested persons can register for the workshops on the Celebration Key website.